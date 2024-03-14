WWE to Feature Multiple Legends at WrestleMania 40

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 40, set to unfold at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PWInsider has shared that WWE plans to feature several prominent figures during the week of Mania 40. Notable appearances will include Michelle McCool, a two-time women’s champion, the iconic manager Jimmy Hart, along with WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, JBL, and Kane.

At the moment, the event's card is partially filled, showcasing some highly anticipated matches for this year's WrestleMania. Here's what's been confirmed so far.

Night One:

The first night will see Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. If Rollins and Rhodes emerge victorious, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for Cody’s title match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2. However, a win for Reigns and The Rock means the championship match will proceed under Bloodline Rules.

Night Two:

The second night features Drew McIntyre clashing with Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Yet to be assigned a night:

A Six Pack Ladder Match involving Judgment Day against multiple TBD opponents for the undisputed WWE tag team titles, and GUNTHER versus Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, are announced but not yet assigned to a specific night.