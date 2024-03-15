Kevin Sullivan Discusses Potential Impact of Adding Brandi and Dustin Rhodes to Cody’s Bloodline Feud

Kevin Sullivan recently shared his thoughts on the idea of involving Brandi and Dustin Rhodes in Cody's ongoing feud with the Bloodline as WrestleMania approaches. On his AdFreeShows podcast, "Tuesdays with the Taskmaster," Sullivan discussed the potential of integrating the Rhodes siblings into the storyline. According to Wrestling Inc., here are some highlights from the conversation:

Regarding the inclusion of other Rhodes family members in the feud, Sullivan remarked, “I think later it would be cool [to add Dustin Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes to the storyline], but right now they’ve focused in, they got it under the microscope and they’re dialing it in and they want it perfect. I don’t think they want to do anything to take away from the seriousness — and this isn’t knocking anybody — but this thing they’ve got now is very fragile. This angle is so precious but it’s very fragile, they don’t want to blur that microscope.”

Sullivan emphasized the importance of maintaining the storyline's focus: “The thing is, you gotta keep this laser-focused. You don’t want to bring in anything that’s tongue-in-cheek or getting too cute. You want to make this because, to me, this is the greatest angle I’ve ever seen.”