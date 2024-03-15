Kevin Von Erich Reveals Why He Never Joined WWE

Kevin Von Erich, a scion of the legendary Von Erich family, recently shed light on why he never pursued a career in WWE, despite the family's prestigious inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. The family, consisting of Fritz, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris, has been celebrated for their contributions to the sport, though only Kerry, known as the ‘Texas Tornado’, had a full-time tenure with WWE, where he clinched the Intercontinental Championship.

Kevin's insights came during a candid discussion on the A2theK Wrestling Show. The core of his decision was rooted in a vision he shared with his brothers, aimed at revolutionizing the wrestling scene. Kevin detailed, "We [WCCW] decided to come up with a wrestling show that was like pro football; slow motion, collisions, and rock concerts with lasers and sound effects. We wanted to make a beautiful wrestling show like that, that had all of our stuff. We were boys when our dad did it and it’s all we know. We wanted to improve it. We thought we won’t have 30-minute to one-hour matches, we would have 15 to 20-minute matches filled with action."

His brother Kerry's ambition to expand this innovative format to New York, home of WWE, and "take New York over," was met with Kevin's personal and professional contentment within their home state of Texas. Kevin elaborated on his priorities, emphasizing his role as a father and his parallel career in real estate, which allowed him the balance he desired without the need to venture into WWE's domain.

He stated, "Kerry, I don’t want to go to New York. I’m a father and I have children and I want to be home as much as I can. If I can make the same money as New York in Texas, where I can do my real estate too, then I’m a happy man. I really never wanted to go to New York. It wasn’t Vince’s [McMahon] fault, it wasn’t anyone’s fault. They did ask me, I just didn’t want to."