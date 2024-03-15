WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Plans Triple-Threat Title Match at WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

Recent developments from backstage at WWE hint at an exciting match-up set for WrestleMania 40.

As per insights shared by WrestleVotes, Logan Paul is poised to defend the WWE United States Championship in a high-stakes triple-threat confrontation. The anticipated battle will see Paul go head-to-head with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

This matchup is brewing from a longstanding tension, tracing back to the Royal Rumble event. During this pivotal night, Owens seemed to have Paul on the ropes after employing brass knuckles against the champ. However, the tables turned when the referee caught Owens in the act, leading to his disqualification, despite Paul's initial attempt to use the knuckles himself.

The rivalry further escalated at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Paul's interference with the brass knuckles thwarted Randy Orton's chances at the world heavyweight championship, handing Drew McIntyre the victory instead.

#wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

