Unearthed Video Emerges of CM Punk's Early Days as a Teen Wrestler

A recent tweet from Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) showcased a vintage clip where a young Punk delivers a bold wrestling promo within the Lunatic Wrestling Federation.
In the footage, Punk asserts, "I'm Superman. In the LWF, you have a belt, Mr. Smith has a belt. But me? I'm Superman. I hereby declare myself the Superman of the LWF. There's nothing anyone can do to change that. I'm Superman. I can accomplish anything. Put me in a battle royal; I'll come out on top. Nobody can defeat Superman, and I am Superman."
The video also captures a moment where Punk, embodying his 'Superman' persona, strikes another individual with a bat.
Throwback to 1993:— Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) March 14, 2024
CM Punk, then known as “The Punk” declares himself the Superman of the LWF (Lunatic Wrestling Federation).
“Superman, SuperBAT” pic.twitter.com/np65g6MgnG
