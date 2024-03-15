WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unearthed Video Emerges of CM Punk's Early Days as a Teen Wrestler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

A recent tweet from Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) showcased a vintage clip where a young Punk delivers a bold wrestling promo within the Lunatic Wrestling Federation.

In the footage, Punk asserts, "I'm Superman. In the LWF, you have a belt, Mr. Smith has a belt. But me? I'm Superman. I hereby declare myself the Superman of the LWF. There's nothing anyone can do to change that. I'm Superman. I can accomplish anything. Put me in a battle royal; I'll come out on top. Nobody can defeat Superman, and I am Superman."

The video also captures a moment where Punk, embodying his 'Superman' persona, strikes another individual with a bat.

John Cena Dismisses Political Career Speculations

When John Cena appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, he was questioned about the possibility of venturing into politics. He expressed that he [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 05:20PM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

