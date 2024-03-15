John Cena Dismisses Political Career Speculations

When John Cena appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, he was questioned about the possibility of venturing into politics. He expressed that he has no interest in pursuing a political career.
"No. If you are so influenced by this, and other people, one by one, are influenced by that, you don’t need a political figure to be a catalyst for change. We live in such a great society that people can orchestrate change. We are in the current state of where we are because this is essentially our attitude. What can I control if I’m upset? I can control how I behave. How I behave is influential on other people, maybe it effects you, and then one by one, one person at a time, we have the ability to voice ourselves as people."
⚡ SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to electrify fans from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as we inch closer to the monumental [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 05:17PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com