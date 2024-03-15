SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to electrify fans from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as we inch closer to the monumental WrestleMania 40 early next April. Amid the excitement, a recent scoop from WrestleVotes throws the spotlight on additional high-stakes matches yet to be officially confirmed.
Per the insider details, the night will feature Randy Orton going toe-to-toe with Grayson Waller in a thrilling singles match. In tag team action, the LWO is slated to clash with Legado Del Fantasma, while New Catch Republic will take on Pretty Deadly. Both tag team bouts are poised to serve as qualifying matches for the eagerly anticipated tag team title ladder match at WrestleMania 40.
Confirmed matches for tonight's shows:
- Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
- Rey Mysterio to return
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear
SmackDown tonight will feature Randy Orton vs Grayson Waller along with the following two WrestleMania Tag Team Title Qualifying Matches: The New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly and LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2024
⚡ True Cause Behind Postponement of The Rock's Second WWE Bout
The Rock is set to make his 2024 in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 40, with rumors of a second match later in the year. It was earlier specu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 10:56AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com