SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to electrify fans from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as we inch closer to the monumental WrestleMania 40 early next April. Amid the excitement, a recent scoop from WrestleVotes throws the spotlight on additional high-stakes matches yet to be officially confirmed.

Per the insider details, the night will feature Randy Orton going toe-to-toe with Grayson Waller in a thrilling singles match. In tag team action, the LWO is slated to clash with Legado Del Fantasma, while New Catch Republic will take on Pretty Deadly. Both tag team bouts are poised to serve as qualifying matches for the eagerly anticipated tag team title ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

Confirmed matches for tonight's shows:

- Bayley vs. Dakota Kai

- Rey Mysterio to return

- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear