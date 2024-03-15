WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to electrify fans from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as we inch closer to the monumental WrestleMania 40 early next April. Amid the excitement, a recent scoop from WrestleVotes throws the spotlight on additional high-stakes matches yet to be officially confirmed.

Per the insider details, the night will feature Randy Orton going toe-to-toe with Grayson Waller in a thrilling singles match. In tag team action, the LWO is slated to clash with Legado Del Fantasma, while New Catch Republic will take on Pretty Deadly. Both tag team bouts are poised to serve as qualifying matches for the eagerly anticipated tag team title ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

Confirmed matches for tonight's shows:

- Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
- Rey Mysterio to return
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear

#wwe #smackdown

