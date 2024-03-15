True Cause Behind Postponement of The Rock's Second WWE Bout

The Rock is set to make his 2024 in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 40, with rumors of a second match later in the year. It was earlier speculated that following his April 2024 appearance, a May 2024 match in Saudi Arabia was on the cards. However, Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Rock's film commitments might interfere with these plans.

"Rock is filming “The Smashing Machine,” a movie where he plays former MMA star Mark Kerr, based on a documentary of the same name.

Based on the filming schedule he could not do any PPV matches until SummerSlam, and even that would be difficult because he’d have to train for the match while on set.

While the belief in the company is that this is not his last match, there is no date for another match and it depends on his movie schedule, although with the nature of his WWE contract, he also could move dates around for a WWE PPV show.

Johnson starts filming “The Smashing Machine on 5/1. This rules him out of the May Saudi Arabia show and makes SummerSlam tough depending on the schedule.

It could mean the earliest he could do another match would be the second Saudi Arabia show. And I could see him waiting for WrestleMania."