Backstage News On Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania 40 Promotional Video

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has divulged WWE's strategic maneuver in the buildup to WrestleMania, centering on the anticipated clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. WWE's creative approach intends to position Rhodes as the quintessential underdog in this high-stakes matchup.

According to the newsletter, WWE is in the process of crafting a promotional video that draws a compelling parallel between Rhodes and the iconic Rocky Balboa—a character deeply interwoven with the fabric of Philadelphia. This narrative strategy aims to resonate deeply with fans, leveraging the emotional and cultural significance of the underdog spirit.

The video's script poignantly captures the essence of Philadelphia as a city of contrasts: the land of the American Dream and the American Nightmare, of good times and hard times. It boldly asserts that being an underdog "isn't something to be feared," but rather, "embraced." This storyline is expected to elevate the anticipation and emotional investment in the upcoming bout, positioning Cody Rhodes as a relatable and heroic figure battling against the odds.











