Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Outraged by 2006 Allegations Against Vince McMahon

On January 25th, legal action was initiated by an ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant, against WWE, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon. The legal complaint accuses McMahon of being involved in sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking incidents that occurred from their initial meeting in March 2019 until March 2022.

In a separate incident dating back to February 2006, a tanning salon worker levied accusations against McMahon for exposing her to nude pictures of himself and making an unsolicited attempt to kiss her. After an investigation was conducted, the then-WWE Chairman faced no legal repercussions. Additionally, during a discussion on Cheap Heat Productions, Chris DeJoseph, a former WWE Creative team member better known as Big D*** Johnson, shared a story about an abrupt end to a meeting at the McMahon family residence. This meeting was called to brainstorm ideas for WrestleMania 22 when it was suddenly interrupted by a security guard.

DeJoseph also shared insights into the reactions of McMahon's family members to these allegations, saying, “The meeting was completely cut off,” DeJoseph said. “We were all thrown out. We all had to go home. We got halfway through our meeting and that was it, and we didn’t see him for another three days. And I remember Stephanie, I think she was red hot. I think Linda was pretty hot too (…) I think Stephanie was really upset.”