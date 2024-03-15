WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Reveals He Misses CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

An AEW star has expressed longing for their time spent with CM Punk, echoing fan sentiment following Punk’s departure from AEW and subsequent WWE comeback.

CM Punk made his WWE comeback during the Survivor Series premium live event in late November 2023, two months after his AEW departure in September. A fan shared an image on Twitter of CM Punk alongside Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from FTR, reminiscing about the trio's time together in AEW under the moniker CMFTR.

Responding to the fan's tweet, Harwood shared: "Me too 😭"

The trio, consisting of CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, last competed together in an AEW ring on August 12, 2023, at Collision. They faced Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black in a match for the AEW Trios Championship but did not emerge victorious.

