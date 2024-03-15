Rumors Suggest Mercedes Mone's AEW Contract Sets New High for Women's Wrestling

During the "Big Business" episode of AEW Dynamite on March 13th, 2024, Mercedes Mone made her debut as an official member of the AEW team. Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com commented on Mercedes' choice to join AEW over a return to WWE, attributing it to her desire for a higher salary than WWE's proposal. She aimed for a paycheck on par with Becky Lynch's. Meltzer revealed that AEW's President, Tony Khan, presented Mercedes with a significantly generous offer, though it didn't reach the rumored annual $5 million.

Meltzer further added, “One WWE woman star noted to us that they were hearing that the number was enough to make her the highest paid woman in pro wrestling and that they were thrilled at AEW for making the offer and happy for her to have accepted it, because in the long run it means it’s a better market for the top women wrestlers, noting, ‘I think it sets a standard that woman should be paid, too. The women do great numbers and have huge social followings’ and also said that it was ‘a huge deal for women in the industry who are paid a lot less than men.'”