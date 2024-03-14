WWE Superstars Go Incognito to Witness Mercedes Moné's Live AEW Introduction

Mercedes Moné officially stepped into the AEW spotlight during last night's Big Business TV special in Boston. Earlier reports had surfaced that WWE's Bayley and Naomi would be present to cheer on the CEO for her inaugural AEW appearance. The trio, which also included WWE's Tamina, opted for disguises to stay under the radar from fans at the venue.

Numerous videos and images showcasing the WWE stars' efforts to remain incognito have started making rounds on the internet today. Naomi even shared a clip showcasing the masks they donned upon entering the TD Garden Arena, available for viewing below.

Naomi, Bayley, and Tamina in their “disguises” via Naomi’s Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/aVJqWhXxuu — Trinity Fatu Source (@TrinityFatuNews) March 14, 2024

