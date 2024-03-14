WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Superstars Go Incognito to Witness Mercedes Moné's Live AEW Introduction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

WWE Superstars Go Incognito to Witness Mercedes Moné's Live AEW Introduction

Mercedes Moné officially stepped into the AEW spotlight during last night's Big Business TV special in Boston. Earlier reports had surfaced that WWE's Bayley and Naomi would be present to cheer on the CEO for her inaugural AEW appearance. The trio, which also included WWE's Tamina, opted for disguises to stay under the radar from fans at the venue.

Numerous videos and images showcasing the WWE stars' efforts to remain incognito have started making rounds on the internet today. Naomi even shared a clip showcasing the masks they donned upon entering the TD Garden Arena, available for viewing below.

WWE to Feature Multiple Legends at WrestleMania 40

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 40, set to unfold at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PWInsider has shared tha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2024 04:36PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #big business #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π