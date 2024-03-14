WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-WCW Cameraman Jackie Crockett Has Died

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

Ex-WCW Cameraman Jackie Crockett Has Died

PWInsider has announced the passing of Charles Jackson "Jackie" Crockett at 7:22 PM last evening, following a month-long hospitalization. Renowned as the principal cameraman for Jim Crockett Promotions, Crockett continued his career with WCW up until the final Nitro broadcast. Throughout his tenure, he maintained positive relations with numerous talents he collaborated with.

David Crockett said: “It has been a long journey for Jackie and he went out his way. Tonight Jackie’s breathing was very labored and when we thought he was gone, he would come back like a wrestling false finish.”

Crockett will be laid to rest in Bristol, Virginia, beside his brother, Jim Crockett Jr., and their parents. Details regarding the funeral are still pending.

WrestlingNewsSource.com extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and fans of Jackie.

Tags: #wcw #jim crockett promotions #charles crockett #jackie crockett

