Lia Maivia, The Rock's Grandmother, to Be Honored with WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Induction

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining the class of 2024.

In a touching tribute to his family's legacy, The Rock is slated to present Maivia at the ceremony, marking another significant moment after having previously inducted his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, Peter Maivia. Lia Maivia carved out her niche in the wrestling world as the principal promoter in Hawaii from 1982 to 1988, stepping into the role following her husband's death. More recently, she has been celebrated through her portrayal in the TV sitcom “Young Rock,” where her character has gained popularity.

“Lia Maivia, born Ofelia Fuatage on August 6, 1931, is obviously here for one reason, that she’s the grandmother of Dwayne Johnson…

Maivia passed away on October 19, 2008, at the age of 77., after a heart attack. They will likely push Maivia as a trailblazer as a woman who promoted pro wrestling.”