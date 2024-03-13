WWE Hall of Famer Set to Make Special Appearance at SmackDown This Friday

A WWE Hall of Famer is poised to make a special appearance at the upcoming SmackDown event this Friday in Memphis, TN, scheduled for March 15.

As WWE continues to ride the wave of consecutive sold-out events, SmackDown is set to take over Memphis, TN, the birthplace of Rock 'N' Roll, on March 15. With The People's Champion, The Rock, already confirmed to grace the show just weeks before his highly anticipated WWE comeback match after eight years, it appears WWE has another legendary figure ready to surprise fans.

Reports from PWInsider indicate that Memphis' very own Jerry 'The King' Lawler is expected to make an appearance on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer recently revealed that he had to cancel a planned event in New York City on Saturday (March 16), as WWE has requested his presence for the show.

Lawler's most recent WWE appearance was on the August 28 edition of Monday Night Raw, where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens introduced him to the Memphis audience during a commercial break.

Whether WWE intends to showcase Lawler on television during SmackDown or if his participation will be an off-camera affair similar to his last appearance remains to be seen.

Following a stroke in February 2023, Lawler has fortunately made significant progress in his recovery, allowing him to resume public engagements.