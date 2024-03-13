WWE 2K24 Announces Latest DLC Character Additions

Additional WWE 2K24 downloadable content (DLC) characters have been unveiled, with a total of five DLC packs slated for release later this year. Among these packs, the Pat McAfee Pack caught attention for being initially announced without complete details. Scheduled for a July 24 release, it was revealed that this pack would feature Pat McAfee and "playable co-hosts," though specific individuals were not named at the time.
The ambiguity has since been clarified on the Pat McAfee Show, where it was disclosed that the "co-hosts" are actually McAfee's own show co-hosts. The DLC will include Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk alongside McAfee.
Below is the revised lineup of all five DLC packs, along with their respective release dates:
DLC Pack 1 – "ECW Punk Pack" (Releasing May 15)
CM Punk, Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Sandman, Terry Funk
MyFaction: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card & Superstar Cards
DLC Pack 2 – "Post Malone & Friends Pack" (Releasing June 26)
Post Malone, Sensational Sherri, Mosh, Thrasher, Honky Tonk Man, Jimmy Hart Manager
MyFaction: Superstar Cards
DLC Pack 3 – "Pat McAfee Pack" (Releasing July 24)
Pat McAfee, Boston Connor, Ty Schmitt, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk
MyFaction: Co-host Manager Cards
DLC Pack 4 – "Global Superstars Pack" (Releasing September 20)
Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Michelle McCool, Carlito, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee
MyFaction: Superstar Cards
DLC Pack 5 – "WCW Pack" (Releasing November 13)
Diamond Dallas Page, Iron Sheik, Mr Perfect, Great Muta, Lex Luger
MyFaction: Superstar Cards
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com