WWE 2K24 Announces Latest DLC Character Additions

Additional WWE 2K24 downloadable content (DLC) characters have been unveiled, with a total of five DLC packs slated for release later this year. Among these packs, the Pat McAfee Pack caught attention for being initially announced without complete details. Scheduled for a July 24 release, it was revealed that this pack would feature Pat McAfee and "playable co-hosts," though specific individuals were not named at the time.

The ambiguity has since been clarified on the Pat McAfee Show, where it was disclosed that the "co-hosts" are actually McAfee's own show co-hosts. The DLC will include Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk alongside McAfee.

Below is the revised lineup of all five DLC packs, along with their respective release dates:

DLC Pack 1 – "ECW Punk Pack" (Releasing May 15)

CM Punk, Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Sandman, Terry Funk

MyFaction: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card & Superstar Cards

DLC Pack 2 – "Post Malone & Friends Pack" (Releasing June 26)

Post Malone, Sensational Sherri, Mosh, Thrasher, Honky Tonk Man, Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFaction: Superstar Cards

DLC Pack 3 – "Pat McAfee Pack" (Releasing July 24)

Pat McAfee, Boston Connor, Ty Schmitt, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk

MyFaction: Co-host Manager Cards

DLC Pack 4 – "Global Superstars Pack" (Releasing September 20)

Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Michelle McCool, Carlito, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee

MyFaction: Superstar Cards

DLC Pack 5 – "WCW Pack" (Releasing November 13)

Diamond Dallas Page, Iron Sheik, Mr Perfect, Great Muta, Lex Luger

MyFaction: Superstar Cards