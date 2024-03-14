Kevin Nash Reveals Vince McMahon Declined Budweiser's Sponsorship Offer in 1995

In the most recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared an interesting piece of wrestling history. He disclosed that back in 1995, WWE received a sponsorship offer from Budweiser, which Vince McMahon decided to decline. Fast forward to today, and it's evident how the times have evolved, with WWE now engaging in partnerships with various alcohol brands for sponsorships.

Nash said: “When I was champion, I went down to the Super Bowl, and I met a couple of pretty high-ups with Anheuser Busch. We went to the Maxim party and we drank, I think it was the Playboy wet and wild party back then, whatever it was. I had these guys interested in putting the Budweiser emblem on the turnbuckles at pay-per-views. Just pay-per-views. Not Raw, just the pay-per-view, something people were buying anyway. I knew what production was costing. They were talking around $200K. I brought it back. I brought it right to Vince and he says, ‘No, we’re competing with Disney.’ This was 95. Jump forward to 97 and they’re trying everything they can to get a fucking beer sponsor with Steve [Steve Austin].“