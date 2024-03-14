WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Retains Vince McMahon's Diversity Rule for WWE Hall of Fame Inductions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

WWE is rolling out the inductees for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, marking a milestone class as the first selected by Triple H instead of Vince McMahon. Yet, it seems a policy established by McMahon years back is continuing to hold.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon instituted a policy requiring each Hall of Fame class to include at least one black wrestler and one female wrestler.

“So it's interesting that Thunderbolt is now allotted in the WWE Hall of Fame. The one thing that we learned is when Vince McMahon picked the Hall of Fame, they had a certain quota thing, which was there has to be a black wrestler, and there has to be a woman wrestler in every class. And in the new Hall of Fame, it appears that that is the same thing. There's one woman, which was Bull Nakano and Thunderbolt. So that's the deal. Thunderbolt announced today, and then probably, I don't know if it'd be tomorrow or Friday or whatever, but Lia Maivia [The Rock's grandmother] will be announced as a promoter. Dwayne is gonna give the speech.”

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #vince mcmahon #triple h

