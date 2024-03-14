Some People In WWE Believe Triple H Overlooked Will Ospreay's Promotional Talent

After making his debut in AEW, there's a widespread belief, even among those in WWE, that Triple H overlooked a significant opportunity by not securing Will Ospreay.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reviewed Ospreay's speech from Wednesday's Dynamite episode. He mentioned receiving feedback suggesting that Triple H viewed Ospreay not as a strong promoter but primarily as an exceptional wrestler. Additionally, Ospreay has faced criticism previously for frequently using profanity in his promos.

“He started just a couple of weeks ago, ten days ago, actually, right? 11 days ago, whatever it is, ten days ago. And he's like getting this kind of reaction. And yeah, I know people in WWE when this was going down, it was becoming very clear that he was going to AEW and not WWE. They [WWE] offered a lot less money. And I know people that were going like ‘He [Triple H]didn't realize, they [WWE] didn't realize. They knew, but he just didn't realize. He just thought he’s just one of these great workers,’ but this guy has a chance to be, we'll see. As far as the complete package. There's very few people, you know, as far as the complete total package," Meltzer stated.











