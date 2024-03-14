Minneapolis Emerges as a Contender to Host WWE WrestleMania 41

Minneapolis is in the running to host WWE WrestleMania 41 next year. There have been whispers since 2015 about the possibility of Minneapolis hosting a WrestleMania event, specifically pointing to WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which ultimately took place in Orlando, Florida. If WWE decides to bring the event to Minneapolis, the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, is the likely venue. This choice is favored due to its indoor setting and the ability to accommodate up to 73,000 attendees for such events.

Regarding the bid, the Minneapolis Star Tribune disclosed that Minnesota Sports and Events has officially proposed to WWE that WrestleMania be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Wendy Blackshaw, the president and CEO of MNSE, described the bidding process as highly competitive in a conversation with the newspaper.

As for WrestleMania 40, it is set to take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.