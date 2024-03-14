WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Minneapolis Emerges as a Contender to Host WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

Minneapolis Emerges as a Contender to Host WWE WrestleMania 41

Minneapolis is in the running to host WWE WrestleMania 41 next year. There have been whispers since 2015 about the possibility of Minneapolis hosting a WrestleMania event, specifically pointing to WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which ultimately took place in Orlando, Florida. If WWE decides to bring the event to Minneapolis, the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, is the likely venue. This choice is favored due to its indoor setting and the ability to accommodate up to 73,000 attendees for such events.

Regarding the bid, the Minneapolis Star Tribune disclosed that Minnesota Sports and Events has officially proposed to WWE that WrestleMania be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Wendy Blackshaw, the president and CEO of MNSE, described the bidding process as highly competitive in a conversation with the newspaper.

As for WrestleMania 40, it is set to take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Lia Maivia, The Rock's Grandmother, to Be Honored with WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Induction

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, is set [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2024 06:33PM

Source: startribune.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #minneapolis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86628/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π