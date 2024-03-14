WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Indicates This Year Could 'Very Well Be' His Final as a Wrestling Commentator

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

In the most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross provided an update on his health status.

Ross mentioned, "I feel pretty good. I had my staples from my hip surgery removed this week, so that was good, 28 of them, cut them in half and pulled them out. It's not pleasant, but it will help my healing. That's a new development. The port that's in my chest right now that I was getting intravenously with antibiotics come out this week as well. So we're making some progress. It tests your patience, no doubt about it.”

Jim Ross has recently extended his contract with AEW for an additional year. When inquired whether he believes this could be his final year, Ross responded:

"I think so," he said. "It's realistic to think that way. I'm 72 years old. I feel good. I'm getting healthier every day, which is great, but I can think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. That's to be determined. That's between me, my health, and Tony Khan seeing how much to utilize me. Right now it's a good plan because I'm essentially working, as I understand it, pay-per-views only, so that's where you'll find me once a month as the plan goes as we speak. We all know that in pro wrestling, things change on a fly and things can be different, but I don't think so on this occasion.”

