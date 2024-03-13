WWE Stars Gather in Boston for Tonight's Major Debut at AEW Big Business Event

Tonight, AEW makes a historic entrance into the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, hosting its inaugural Big Business TV special. This event is poised to feature the anticipated AEW introduction of Mercedes Moné.

According to PWInsider, WWE superstars Bayley and Naomi have traveled to Boston to cheer on the CEO for her premiere appearance. It's emphasized that the pair will strictly be off-camera, attending solely in support of Mercedes. Both were present in San Jose the previous year, witnessing her debut match in NJPW where she clinched the IWGP Women’s Championship.