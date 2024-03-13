Future Endeavors for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Post-WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to clash with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the reigning Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, on the opening night of WWE WrestleMania 40. According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, "The Rock" will embark on a new cinematic endeavor titled "The Smashing Machine" following his appearance at WrestleMania. The film is a production of Johnson's own company, Seven Bucks Productions.

“PWInsider.com has confirmed that casting is underway for a number of supporting characters in the film, which we can exclusively confirm is currently slated to film from 5/1 through 8/1. That would likely take him out of doing anything physical for WWE during that time period.”