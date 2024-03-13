Thunderbolt Patterson Slated for Induction into 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Initially reported by Andscape, Thunderbolt Patterson is set to be honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Patterson, a pivotal yet sometimes undervalued character in the realm of sports-entertainment, wielded his exceptional oratory skills to influence a host of future wrestling personalities.

Originating from Iowa before relocating to Texas, Patterson collaborated with the renowned promoter Dory Funk Sr. (the father of WWE Hall of Famers Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk), where he started delivering standout interviews, drawing inspiration from the oratory style of Black Southern pastors.

In the wrestling ring, Patterson not only demonstrated his verbal prowess but also showcased his wrestling skills by securing championships throughout North America and triumphing over legendary figures like Bruiser Brody and WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik. As a tag team competitor, Thunderbolt notably partnered with Ole Anderson, leading to a storied and intense feud that contributed to the inception of the legendary Four Horsemen.

Furthermore, Patterson, who was a peer of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, is often lauded for influencing Rhodes’ magnetic personality.

Beyond his achievements as an enthralling entertainer, Patterson fervently advocated for the well-being and health of fellow wrestlers outside the squared circle.

Additional inductees will be announced in the forthcoming weeks. The induction ceremony is scheduled to occur after SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center, coinciding with WrestleMania weekend.