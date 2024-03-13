WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Commends Triple H for Establishing a Distinct Identity for the Intercontinental Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

While discussing matters on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the current status of the Intercontinental Championship following Gunther's victory in 2022.

“The championship is hot because once Triple H fully took over creative, even before he fully took it over, even when Vince disappeared the first time, I felt that they were putting a lot of shine and heaping a lot of praise and credibility on the IC Championship. Vince [McMahon] came back, Gunther was still staying the course, Vince leaves again, and I think Hunter has really put the pedal to the metal with this championship.

“Because I believe he believes that if there is a championship out there, it has to mean something. You know how I feel about championships of professional wrestling. There are entirely too many championships that mean absolutely nothing and don’t have a carved-out identity. The IC Championship now has a definitive, carved-out identity, the same for us when we were kids.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2024 09:32AM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
