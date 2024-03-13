WWE Monday Night Raw (3/11/24) Sees Viewer Increase, Tops Cable Ratings for the Night

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw saw a notable increase in viewership, as reported by Spoiler TV. The latest episode attracted an average of 1.751 million viewers on the USA Network, marking an improvement from the previous week's 1,649,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, there was also an uptick, with the average rating climbing to 0.56 from the preceding week's 0.54. A significant highlight was the entire third hour, which maintained strong ratings, featuring the #1 Contender WWE Intercontinental Championship Gauntlet Match, triumphantly won by Sami Zayn.

Viewer numbers for the first hour reached 1.781 million, accompanied by a 0.56 rating in the key demographic. The following hour saw an increase to 1.845 million viewers and a 0.59 demo rating, while the third hour experienced a slight drop to 1.628 million viewers but still secured a 0.54 rating in the key demographic. The episode achieved the highest rating on cable for the evening.