Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/12/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot directly into an elaborate video package looking back at last week's WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 special.

After the recap package for Roadblock wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. for the first time as we see the camera pan the crowd. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show.

Triple-Threat Tag-Team Qualifier

O.T.M. vs. LWO

The theme for the LWO hits and out comes the duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, who are immediately attacked from behind by the O.T.M. duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. The two beat them down all the way to the ring.

Inside the ring, one member of the O.T.M. team begins with an enormous offensive advantage over a member of the LWO duo. Wilde and Del Toro rally with crowd-pleasing double-team offense. They knock Price and Nima out to the floor and hit a double dive for a big pop.

With the referee distracted, Price hits a cheap shot that shifts the offensive momentum back in the favor of O.T.M. They hit a big super-plex off the middle rope for a super close near fall. After that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the reigning WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin watching on from a balcony inside the CWC as the action is still in progress in this qualifying bout. The LWO team is taking over again.

Wilde hits a wild high spot, leaping off the back of one member of his O.T.M. opposition to splash onto the other on the floor. We hear a loud "LWO! LWO!" chant as the duo continues with their built momentum in the ring.

Nima lifts Wilde up but Wilde elbows his way free. Del Toro gets an assist from Wilde and hits a 450 splash for the pin fall victory. With the win, the LWO duo are one step closer to the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Winner and ADVANCING: LWO

Roxanne Perez Explains Last Week's Savage Attack Of Lyra Valkyria

We shoot to the pre-show digital segment released via WWE NXT's X account, which saw Brooks Jensen confront and start a pull-apart with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi ahead of their title tilt later tonight.

After that, we see footage from last week's show of Roxanne Perez's savage attack on NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. We see her walking the hallways as Vic Joseph informs us that we will hear from her next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a jealous Thea Hail talking to fellow Chase U members Andre Chase and Duke Hudson about how Jacy Jane has been hanging out without her. Up comes Kelani Jordan, who wants to help Hail in her tag-match against Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

Back inside the CWC, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is standing in the middle of the ring. She says last week is what happens when you get sick and tired of playing by all the rules. She says this has been boiling inside her for months and months.

She brings up WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 one year ago and her match against Meiko Satomura and how she collapsed in the ring afterwards. She said of course she collapsed after spending the previous four months before the match carrying the entire NXT women's division on her back.

Perez talks about how everyone was too focused on "Tiffy-Time" and Tiffany Stratton, or Becky Lynch trying to win a title she could never win. She said she went home crying because of how everyone made her feel. She says screw all of you for booing and making her feel worthless.

At age 22, she claims to have done it all by winning the Breakout Tournament, the Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships. She says that brings us to Lyra Valkyria.

She said when Valkyria had the women's title and went after the tag titles, that's when she knew she had to quit playing by the rules and do things herself to get anything done. She says now, thanks to "The Prodigy" everyone can thank her for ending Lyra's reign.

She tells Ava she can go ahead and come out here and declare the NXT Women's Championship vacant. Ava's theme hits and out comes the NXT G.M. She starts to lecture Perez, but then Tatum Paxley appears out of nowhere and jumps the barricade. Officials hold her back. The segment ends.

Lexis King vs. Mr. Stone

We hear the familiar sounds of Lexis King's theme. We see a throne on the top of the entrance stage and Lexis King is sitting on it. He pops up and heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Family sitting around at a restaraunt. They talk about their new member Luca Crusafino and how they got Trick Williams to do what he did last week in the main event. As they continue to talk, up walks the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, who takes a seat at their table.

Dragunov tells him that no matter what he does, the NXT Championship is going to stay with him. Tony D'Angelo tells him that no matter what happens here, The Don likes you. Dragunov asks what he means. On that note, the other members of The Family attack him from behind and drag him off somewhere as D'Angelo calmly pays the bill, puts his hat on and leaves.

Now we watch as D'Angelo catches up with The Family, who indicate that Dragunov is in the trunk of their car. He says, "Let's take a ride," and they all drive off in that car. Back inside the CWC, the theme for Mr. Stone hits and out he comes to a big pop for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and off we go.

Stone immediately goes after King, firing away at him with rapid-fire punches in the corner as King covers up. King heads out to the floor, but Stone hits a springboard splash onto him at ringside. He heads to the top-rope as King rolls back in the ring, but King brings him off the top the hard way and takes over, quickly hitting his finisher and pin. Von Wagner comes out after.

Winner: Lexis King

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Brooks Jensen

We head to a backstage interview with WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, when up walks Dijak. Dijak says he's gonna soon find out himself if Femi is really a legitimate champion. They each smirk at each other. Femi walks off.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Oba Femi hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE NXT North American Champion. As he settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Ridge Holland walking backstage. He gets a video call from his wife and kids. They wish him luck tonight and he goes back to working out.

From there, we return inside the CWC where we see Brooks Jensen has made his entrance and is in the ring now as well. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest, and then the bell sounds to get it started.

The two stare each other down and then lock up. The fans chat "Oba's gonna kill you!" as Jensen slaps a side head-lock on the champ. Femi ends up knocking Jensen out to the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, he knocks Jensen down with a big clothesline and then a judo throw.

Backstage, we see Josh Briggs watching the action on a monitor in his locker room. Femi controls Jensen on the mat. Femi picks him up and starts to blast him with clubbing blows in the corner. Vic points out Jensen looks like he's been knocked loopy. We head to a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Jensen getting competitive but then Femi takes over again. Josh Briggs is down at ringside after the match, which sees Femi pick up the victory to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship. He stares Briggs down as he walks off to the back.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

We catch up with The Family, who have driven WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov out to a bridge. Tony D'Angelo tells Dragunov that he's made the drive to this bridge 100 times, and he always walks back alone.

He says this isn't one of those times. Dragunov tells D'Angelo he needs to know something about him. He always finds a way to win -- no matter what. D'Angelo tells Dragunov to have a fun walk home and he drives off with The Family as we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Gigi Dolin in the ring finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. Her theme dies down and then the entrance tune for her opponent plays, and out comes the NXT Beauty Queen, Arianna Grace. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds.

We see Dolin get off to a strong start. Grace tries running away from Dolin, exiting the ring and running, only for Dolin to chase her back inside. Dolin goes to work on Grace upon returning to the ring, hitting a big drop kick off the ropes for a close two-count.

Grace fights back and takes over, stomping away at Dolin in the corner of the ring. She hits a splash for a pin attempt, but Dolin kicks out at the count of two. Grace slaps a rear chin-lock on the former Toxic Attraction member as the fans rally behind Dolin. Dolin hits Grace with a low blow and gets disqualified.

Winner via DQ: Arianna Grace

Backstage With Sol Ruca, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice & Brinley Reece

Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic are shown talking backstage when up comes Lola Vice, who talks trash to them. She calls Petrovic a "little karate girl." Petrovic says she'll kick her face off. Up comes Brinley Reece, who tells Sol she's such a great sport and says she's so excited for the match next week.

Kiana James & Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley

Back inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sounds of Kiana James' theme song. Out she comes accompanied by her tag-team partner and friend for this next match of the evening, Izzi Dame. As the two settle in the ring, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see James and Dame in the ring as Vic freaks out on commentary about something going on in the back. Cameras catch up with Kelani Jordan, who is laid out and screaming in pain holding her knee as officials tend to her. Thea Hail catches up to her and freaks out.

Chase U's theme hits and out comes a nervous-looking Thea Hail, who is apparently going to have to go this one alone. The bell sounds and off we go. Fallon Henley runs down from the back to fill in for Kelani Jordan as Hail's partner for this one. She tags in and takes over, beating down James.

James takes back over and goes to work on Henley in the corner. She tags in Dame and the two work her over in two-on-fashion in the corner as the ref yells at James to go out to the apron. She does as Dame picks up where she left off, taking it to Henley.

Jacy Jane runs down to ringside as things pick up in the ring. Thea Hail finally gets the hot tag and the fans chant "Thea! Thea!" as she takes over on offense in the ring, beating down James and Dame by herself. Hail gets the Kimura on James, but James dumps her over the ropes and out to the floor.

On the floor, Jacy Jane gets involved and inadvertantly costs Hail and Henley the match. After the match, an emotional Hail gets on the mic asking why Jacy Jane isn't being a friend to her. She says she thought she was the coolest girl in the locker room and her best friend. Hail and Henley punk out Jane and her friend.

Winners: Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Backstage With NQCC, Riley Osborne, Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Backstage, we see Riley Osborne in the locker room with the No Quarter Catch Crew. They talk about being collectively the NXT Heritage Cup Champions. They bring up what William Regal said last week. They continue bickering back-and-forth with Riley. Axiom and Nathan Frazer join Riley and vow to take out the NQCC. We head to another commercial break.

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

It's main event (match) time!

When we return from the break, we see a quick message from The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson backstage talking about how they're going to be the ones to make it to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 to win the tag titles. Tank Ledger and Hank Walker make their case and then The Wolf Dogs come in and goof off with them.

The theme for Ridge Holland hits as we return inside the CWC. Out he comes for our final match of the evening, where he is scheduled to go one-on-one against the returning Shawn Spears. He settles in the ring, and his music dies down. The lights go out and Shawn Spears' theme hits. The spotlight hits the stage and out he comes in a hoodie with a mask on carrying a chair.

Spears settles into the ring and takes his hoodie and mask off. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Holland runs at Spears, who out-stretches his arms and just stands there. Holland stops dead in his tracks and stares at him like this. Spears open hand smacks the hell out of him and now an enraged Holland takes over.

We see Spears keep encouraging an increasingly angry Holland to "let it out!" The two fight out to the floor. Holland picks Spears up and gets ready to run him into the steel ring post. For some reason he stops, and while still in the air, Spears again yells at him to "Do it!" Spears slides away and runs Holland into the ring post as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Spears is still in control of the action, which has returned inside the ring. He ties Holland up in the ring ropes and yells at him while drilling him with punches. He tells him he let him and everybody, including himself and his wife down.

The wife line enrages Holland, who finally seems to be "letting it out," as he goes berzerk mode on Spears and beats him down at ringside. He picks up the steel steps and sets them down. He takes the cover off the commentary desk and grabs Spears. He stands up on the ring steps and hoists Spears up for a chokeslam through the table for a huge pop and "Holy sh*t!" chant from the crowd.

Holland grabs the chair Spears brought to the ring earlier. He is stopped from using it. Spears rolls him up in the confusion, but Holland kicks out. Spears then uses the chair as a weapon as he hits his C4 finisher on Holland on it and covers him for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Trick Williams Closes Out This Week's Show

It's main event (segment) time!

When we return from the break, Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. We then head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Trick Williams' theme song.

Out he comes and with Booker T back at the desk, he is there for the first time in a while to do the hip-hop ad libs as Trick makes his way to the ring with fans loudly chanting "Whoop That Trick!" He talks about how he normally gets on the mic and does his thing when he comes out here, but tonight he's struggling to find the words.

Williams asks Carmelo Hayes why? He says he has always taken family seriously. He spent years doing everything he can to have Carmelo's back. He says then he started hearing the whispers. He says people were telling him Hayes was making faces after his matches. He says even John Cena took him aside and told him Hayes wasn't being straight with him.

Trick says he asked him man to man personally if he attacked him, and Carmelo looked in his eyes and lied to him. He says he doesn't care if Carmelo has an afro and comes in the ring with his Ludacris sunglasses, he's still a punk. He says this is how they're gonna handle it. He says at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 they're gonna have a match, and he's gonna put some extra on it.

The fans chant "Whoop That Trick!" but as they do, the theme for The Meta-Four hits to cut them off. Out comes Noam Dar and The Meta-Four on the microphone. Noam Dar tells Trick he deserved what happened to him from Carmelo. Noam brings up Trick losing his best friend, and him losing his Heritage Cup. He says the difference is he didn't go home and cry about it.

Williams tells Noam he already warned him once. He says he's not in the mood. He tells him to mind his business and leave him alone. Noam says he can't think of anything better than knocking out "The one Trick pony!" He says next week they aren't gonna talk about it, they're gonna fight about it. Trick beats Noam down and stops Lash Legend from slapping him.

He then dips her and she kisses him. Trick goes back to beating down Noam and Oro Mensah. The Meta-Four run off as Trick's theme plays again and fans do the "Whoop That Trick!" chant as Booker T does the ad-libs on commentary and Trick stands tall in the ring as Vic Joseph promotes Trick Williams against Noam Dar for next week. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!