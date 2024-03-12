New Tag Team Tournament Bout Set for Tonight's WWE NXT

Tonight's NXT on USA will feature a freshly announced bout. OTM, consisting of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, is set to clash with LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a tag team showdown. This match forms a part of the tag tournament, where the victors will earn a shot at the NXT tag titles, currently held by Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, at the Stand & Deliver event.