New Tag Team Tournament Bout Set for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

Tonight's NXT on USA will feature a freshly announced bout. OTM, consisting of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, is set to clash with LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a tag team showdown. This match forms a part of the tag tournament, where the victors will earn a shot at the NXT tag titles, currently held by Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, at the Stand & Deliver event.

Efforts Reportedly Underway for Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

In the past day or two, there have been rumors spreading regarding Brock Lesnar's status on the WWE.com roster page. From what we've gathere [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 12, 2024 04:43PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

