New Tag Team Tournament Bout Set for Tonight's WWE NXT

Tonight's NXT on USA will feature a freshly announced bout. OTM, consisting of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, is set to clash with LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a tag team showdown. This match forms a part of the tag tournament, where the victors will earn a shot at the NXT tag titles, currently held by Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, at the Stand & Deliver event.
Who will move one step closer to #StandAndDeliver when O.T.M. takes on The #LWO TONIGHT on #WWENXT?— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2024
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ZsML7AKiNR
⚡ Efforts Reportedly Underway for Brock Lesnar's WWE Return
In the past day or two, there have been rumors spreading regarding Brock Lesnar's status on the WWE.com roster page. From what we've gathere [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 12, 2024 04:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com