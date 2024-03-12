Efforts Reportedly Underway for Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

In the past day or two, there have been rumors spreading regarding Brock Lesnar's status on the WWE.com roster page. From what we've gathered, it appears that Lesnar had not actually been removed from the roster page at any point.

Nonetheless, according to Bryan Alvarez during Wrestling Observer Live, there are indeed efforts underway to facilitate his return. On Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez made the following statement today:

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. If you listen to the show last night with Dave [Meltzer], everything we talked about is accurate other than the roster page. There are movements to bring him back."

Alvarez continued, "I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back. I wouldn't bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way."

Lesnar was initially slated to make a comeback at the Royal Rumble, but his participation was canceled following the mention of his name in the Wall Street Journal report concerning the Vince McMahon sex trafficking scandal.