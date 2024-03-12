WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update on WWE Hall of Fame Class for 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

Update on WWE Hall of Fame Class for 2024

WWE has revealed the names of four inductees for the Hall of Fame class of this year. The illustrious list includes Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The US Express (consisting of Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda), and the legendary Muhammad Ali. According to PW Insider, fans can anticipate the announcement of at least one additional member to complete the 2024 class.

Furthermore, the possibility of "legacy inductees" making a comeback this year has been hinted at. The WWE Hall of Fame's legacy wing is celebrated for honoring legendary figures such as Bruiser Brody, Frank Gotch, El Santo, among others.

John Cena Declares Complete Departure from Wrestling by the Age of 50

John Cena, the celebrated 16-time world champion, has repeatedly hinted at the conclusion of his illustrious wrestling career in various int [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 12, 2024 02:56PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86598/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π