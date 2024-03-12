Update on WWE Hall of Fame Class for 2024

WWE has revealed the names of four inductees for the Hall of Fame class of this year. The illustrious list includes Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The US Express (consisting of Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda), and the legendary Muhammad Ali. According to PW Insider, fans can anticipate the announcement of at least one additional member to complete the 2024 class.

Furthermore, the possibility of "legacy inductees" making a comeback this year has been hinted at. The WWE Hall of Fame's legacy wing is celebrated for honoring legendary figures such as Bruiser Brody, Frank Gotch, El Santo, among others.