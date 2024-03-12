John Cena Declares Complete Departure from Wrestling by the Age of 50

John Cena, the celebrated 16-time world champion, has repeatedly hinted at the conclusion of his illustrious wrestling career in various interviews, despite sparking speculation about a potential appearance at WrestleMania 40 and another shot at the world title. In a recent discussion on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Cena, presently 47, firmly stated that by the age of 50, he will unequivocally be retired.

"You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50 I’m just going to tweet, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good."

He once more emphasizes his desire to delve into different aspects of his life.

"I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7. And I’m very grateful, but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life,” Cena said. “And certainly being a great husband and partner is one of those. So I just want to try to do what I can in those avenues."





