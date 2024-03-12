Court Orders Arbitration in Marvin Jackson's Injury Lawsuit Against WWE

Marvin Jackson's legal battle with WWE over injuries he alleges were sustained at WrestleMania 38 has been redirected to arbitration, as reported by PWInsider.

On January 12, 2023, Jackson initiated legal action against WWE, attributing his left ear's hearing loss to an explosion from pyrotechnics at the event. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the Tarrant County District Court in Texas, which barred Jackson from refiling the case in that jurisdiction. He appealed the decision but was guided to seek arbitration for his claims.

Jackson's legal claim demanded upwards of $1,000,000 for damages, including penalties, legal costs, pre-judgment interest, and attorney fees, aiming for a verdict through a jury trial.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States has affirmed the Texas district court's stance that Jackson's grievances should be settled in arbitration, aligning with WWE's stance that such disputes are to be arbitrated.