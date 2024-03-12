WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Court Orders Arbitration in Marvin Jackson's Injury Lawsuit Against WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

Court Orders Arbitration in Marvin Jackson's Injury Lawsuit Against WWE

Marvin Jackson's legal battle with WWE over injuries he alleges were sustained at WrestleMania 38 has been redirected to arbitration, as reported by PWInsider.

On January 12, 2023, Jackson initiated legal action against WWE, attributing his left ear's hearing loss to an explosion from pyrotechnics at the event. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the Tarrant County District Court in Texas, which barred Jackson from refiling the case in that jurisdiction. He appealed the decision but was guided to seek arbitration for his claims.

Jackson's legal claim demanded upwards of $1,000,000 for damages, including penalties, legal costs, pre-judgment interest, and attorney fees, aiming for a verdict through a jury trial.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States has affirmed the Texas district court's stance that Jackson's grievances should be settled in arbitration, aligning with WWE's stance that such disputes are to be arbitrated.

Sneak Peek: Tonight's Episode of Vice's 'Dark Side of The Ring' Features Buff Bagwell

Vice's "Dark Side of The Ring" enters its fifth season, airing a new episode tonight at 10 PM Eastern, showcasing the life and career of ex- [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 12, 2024 12:43PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #marvin jackson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86595/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π