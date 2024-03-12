Sneak Peek: Tonight's Episode of Vice's 'Dark Side of The Ring' Features Buff Bagwell

Vice's "Dark Side of The Ring" enters its fifth season, airing a new episode tonight at 10 PM Eastern, showcasing the life and career of ex-WCW sensation Buff Bagwell.
The episode's description states, “Marcus “Buff” Bagwell’s brash persona in the ring was easily matched by his wild antics outside of it, made even wilder by the eccentric family he brought along for the ride.”
Some stories you might know and a few you may have never heard before.— Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 9, 2024
Don’t miss my @DarkSideOfRing episode this Tuesday on @VICETV! pic.twitter.com/UhMrhb9vw4
Returning to the ring after suffering a horrific neck injury, @Marcbuffbagwell struggles to cope with the pain that comes with the wrestling lifestyle. The aftermath would only usher in further misfortune for Buff.— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 11, 2024
“Buff and The Bagwells” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/QhcTFPIZnL
