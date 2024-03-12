Sneak Peek: Tonight's Episode of Vice's 'Dark Side of The Ring' Features Buff Bagwell

Vice's "Dark Side of The Ring" enters its fifth season, airing a new episode tonight at 10 PM Eastern, showcasing the life and career of ex-WCW sensation Buff Bagwell.

The episode's description states, “Marcus “Buff” Bagwell’s brash persona in the ring was easily matched by his wild antics outside of it, made even wilder by the eccentric family he brought along for the ride.”

Some stories you might know and a few you may have never heard before.



Don’t miss my @DarkSideOfRing episode this Tuesday on @VICETV! pic.twitter.com/UhMrhb9vw4 — Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 9, 2024