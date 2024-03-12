Tonight's NXT on USA Network: North American Title Clash and Trick Williams Set to Appear

This evening's NXT show is set to emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with live broadcast on the USA Network. Ahead of the Stand & Deliver premium live event, here's a sneak peek at tonight's lineup featuring key matches and a championship bout by Oba Femi.

- NXT North American Championship match: Oba Femi defends against Brooks Jensen

- Shawn Spears takes on Ridge Holland

- Gig Dolin faces Arianna Grace

- An appearance by Trick Williams