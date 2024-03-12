WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's NXT on USA Network: North American Title Clash and Trick Williams Set to Appear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

This evening's NXT show is set to emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with live broadcast on the USA Network. Ahead of the Stand & Deliver premium live event, here's a sneak peek at tonight's lineup featuring key matches and a championship bout by Oba Femi.

- NXT North American Championship match: Oba Femi defends against Brooks Jensen
- Shawn Spears takes on Ridge Holland
- Gig Dolin faces Arianna Grace
- An appearance by Trick Williams

WWE SummerSlam Returns to Cleveland After Nearly Three Decades

On the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul revealed that this year's SummerSlam is set to take place in his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 12, 2024 12:35PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

