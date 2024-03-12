WWE SummerSlam Returns to Cleveland After Nearly Three Decades

On the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul revealed that this year's SummerSlam is set to take place in his birthplace, Cleveland, Ohio. The event, WWE SummerSlam 2024, is scheduled for August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Logan Paul's announcement was made earlier today, and the video is available for viewing.
This marks the return of SummerSlam to Cleveland for the first time since the 1996 event at the Gund Arena. Additionally, Logan Paul announced that the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will host the SmackDown episode on August 2, the day preceding the SummerSlam event.
Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO— IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024
