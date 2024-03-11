WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Announce Separation After Seven Years of Marriage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Announce Separation After Seven Years of Marriage

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, and her husband Miro, previously Rusev in WWE, have decided to part ways after seven years of matrimony.

The couple's relationship started in WWE NXT, where they first met, leading to their engagement in the summer of 2015, despite being involved in a storyline breakup at the time. As per TMZ Sports, the pair, who wed in 2016, have officially called it quits on their marriage. However, they intend to maintain a friendship and continue collaborating professionally post-separation.

Perry told TMZ:

“Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together,  and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

TMZ reports that the split between the two wasn't triggered by any disputes or infidelity; rather, they gradually drifted apart over time.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #cj perry #lana #rusev #miro

