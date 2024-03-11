AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Announce Separation After Seven Years of Marriage

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, and her husband Miro, previously Rusev in WWE, have decided to part ways after seven years of matrimony.

The couple's relationship started in WWE NXT, where they first met, leading to their engagement in the summer of 2015, despite being involved in a storyline breakup at the time. As per TMZ Sports, the pair, who wed in 2016, have officially called it quits on their marriage. However, they intend to maintain a friendship and continue collaborating professionally post-separation.

Perry told TMZ:

“Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

TMZ reports that the split between the two wasn't triggered by any disputes or infidelity; rather, they gradually drifted apart over time.











