WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Revealed: The Four Corporate Officers Named in Vince McMahon Legal Battle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Revealed: The Four Corporate Officers Named in Vince McMahon Legal Battle

In a recent development covered by Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock for Front Office Sports regarding the Vince McMahon lawsuit, the identities of the previously unnamed ‘Corporate Officers’ have been revealed as follows:

• Corporate Officer 1: Nick Khan
• Corporate Officer 2: Brad Blum
• Corporate Officer 3: Stephanie McMahon
• Corporate Officer 4: Brian Nurse


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #stephanie mcmahon #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86580/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π