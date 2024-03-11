Revealed: The Four Corporate Officers Named in Vince McMahon Legal Battle

In a recent development covered by Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock for Front Office Sports regarding the Vince McMahon lawsuit, the identities of the previously unnamed ‘Corporate Officers’ have been revealed as follows:
• Corporate Officer 1: Nick Khan
• Corporate Officer 2: Brad Blum
• Corporate Officer 3: Stephanie McMahon
• Corporate Officer 4: Brian Nurse
