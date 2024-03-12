WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Discloses Vince McMahon Inquired About AEW During His Tenure in WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

During the SXSW Panel, Bryan Danielson discussed what AEW requires to elevate its success to the next level, providing the following response:

“If you look at Dynamite and look at ‘where can we make improvements to gain an audience here or to touch people to a different level.’ The idea is you can’t make big changes because Dynamite is already successful. This is what we were talking about in WWE.

Vince McMahon actually called me one night, I was part of WWE creative, and he called me one night and said, ‘What is AEW doing that we’re not doing?’ I went back and watched eight straight weeks of TV within the span of six days and was like, ‘there is a whole list of things.’ What you don’t want to do, in getting to the next level, is to change the things that are already working because there are so many things already working. Then, it’s experimenting with different things.”

Source: schedule.sxsw.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #bryan danielson #vince mcmahon

