Big Announcement To Be Made On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight's WWE Raw episode promises to be filled with significant developments. WWE has lined up a series of exciting events, headlined by a Gauntlet match featuring Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, fans can look forward to Becky Lynch facing off against Liv Morgan and a Women's Tag Team Championship defense by The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) against the formidable duo of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

According to WrestleVotes, there's also a buzz about a joint announcement from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, making this an episode you won't want to miss.

“I’m told to expect a dual announcement of sorts from Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis tonight on RAW. Assuming this has something to do with WrestleMania.”