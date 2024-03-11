WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Big Announcement To Be Made On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Big Announcement To Be Made On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight's WWE Raw episode promises to be filled with significant developments. WWE has lined up a series of exciting events, headlined by a Gauntlet match featuring Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, fans can look forward to Becky Lynch facing off against Liv Morgan and a Women's Tag Team Championship defense by The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) against the formidable duo of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

According to WrestleVotes, there's also a buzz about a joint announcement from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, making this an episode you won't want to miss.

“I’m told to expect a dual announcement of sorts from Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis tonight on RAW. Assuming this has something to do with WrestleMania.”

AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Announce Separation After Seven Years of Marriage

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, and her husband Miro, previously Rusev in WWE, have decided to part ways after seven years of matri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 07:58PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86582/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π