Judgment Day to Defend Tag Titles in Six-Pack Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to feature an exciting title match as announced on tonight's edition of WWE Raw. General Managers Adam Pearce of WWE Raw and Nick Aldis of WWE SmackDown disclosed that Judgment Day will defend their tag team championships in a thrilling six-pack ladder match at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.
They further revealed that qualifying matches are scheduled over the next several weeks to decide the five teams that will join the fray.
BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024
⚡ Revealed: The Four Corporate Officers Named in Vince McMahon Legal Battle
In a recent development covered by Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock for Front Office Sports regarding the Vince McMahon laws [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 06:17PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com