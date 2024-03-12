Judgment Day to Defend Tag Titles in Six-Pack Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to feature an exciting title match as announced on tonight's edition of WWE Raw. General Managers Adam Pearce of WWE Raw and Nick Aldis of WWE SmackDown disclosed that Judgment Day will defend their tag team championships in a thrilling six-pack ladder match at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

They further revealed that qualifying matches are scheduled over the next several weeks to decide the five teams that will join the fray.