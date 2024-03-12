WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Judgment Day to Defend Tag Titles in Six-Pack Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to feature an exciting title match as announced on tonight's edition of WWE Raw. General Managers Adam Pearce of WWE Raw and Nick Aldis of WWE SmackDown disclosed that Judgment Day will defend their tag team championships in a thrilling six-pack ladder match at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

They further revealed that qualifying matches are scheduled over the next several weeks to decide the five teams that will join the fray.

