Michael Cole Identifies His Potential Successor as WWE Lead Commentator

Michael Cole, a veteran voice of WWE and a long-time lead commentator, has shared his positive outlook on Corey Graves' career within the company. Having been a close collaborator with WWE's broadcasting team, Cole has observed Graves' development firsthand, from his days as a wrestler to his current role behind the microphone.

In a conversation with Awful Announcing, Cole shed light on Graves' progression and expressed his belief in Graves' promising future with WWE.

“[It was] a matter of giving him the opportunity to sit side by side for many years, to watch, learn, study, and see how I do things,” Cole said. “And at the end of the day, when we gave him the shot? He’s been killing it. I believe he’s the heir apparent.”

Michael Cole also mentioned that the company had faced challenges in the past with attempts to mold commentators in his likeness. However, he underscored the unique chance they had to nurture Corey Graves' talent. Cole expressed his conviction that Graves is destined to succeed him in the commentary role, although he anticipates that this transition may still be a few years away.

“Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice,” Cole said. “A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole,” he admitted. “Now we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity.”