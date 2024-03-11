WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Trades Luxury Car for Over 10,000 Arcade Games in Viral Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

WWE superstar Brutus Creed recently made an extraordinary exchange, swapping for over 10,000 arcade games in a video that was circulated on social media platforms.

Phantom Arcades, known for crafting bespoke arcade machines, has a notable history of collaborating with wrestling stars such as Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews, Samoa Joe, and R-Truth.

A newly released video, which you can find below shows Brutus Creed unveiling his own compact arcade solution.

It appears that Creed might have exchanged his luxurious vehicle for this unique gaming treasure.

The exchange took place in a forest setting, where Creed seemed thoroughly pleased with his new acquisition as he was seen enjoying a game of Donkey Kong on the device.


