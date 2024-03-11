Sean Waltman Reveals Missed 2022 Royal Rumble Opportunity Despite Readiness

In 2022, Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, informed WWE of his availability for a Royal Rumble appearance. Despite this, the Royal Rumble event passed without Waltman making an appearance. However, he did make a comeback to wrestling, participating in two matches for GCW. During an appearance on the podcast "Keepin It 100," Waltman disclosed that he was initially slated to appear in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

"A couple of years ago, when I ended up actually having a couple of matches, I had a tag match with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at GCW, and I had a singles match with Joey Janela; I told them I would be ready for the Rumble. Somebody, I'm not going to say who, I don't want to stooge them off, but they had me listed for a Rumble appearance that somehow got scratched. This year, I ate what I wanted to over the holidays. I'm in good shape and everything, but I'm not in 'go' television shape. If you tell me, 'Be ready in two months,' I'll get abs, but I'm not going to do that and be like, 'I hope they call me.' Fuck that,"

Before the 2024 Royal Rumble, Waltman declared that the likelihood of his participation in the Rumble was "zero chance."