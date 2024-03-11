Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk's Return Using GIF of Emotional Fan

WWE confirmed CM Punk will return to RAW on March 25 in Chicago, despite his torn triceps injury. Drew McIntyre responded with a tweet, humorously welcoming Punk back, using a GIF of a crying fan from Punk's AEW debut.
McIntyre has consistently mocked Punk, referencing his AEW moments and even dedicating his WrestleMania match to him.
Yayyyyyyyy CM Punk is back yipeee!!!!! 🙂😀 https://t.co/8DanfRCwUk pic.twitter.com/yp2grDz1Tu— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 11, 2024
⚡ Muhammad Ali to be Posthumously Honored in 2024 WWE Hall of Fame
Muhammad Ali is set to be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE has already announced Paul Heyman as a headline name due to Philadelph [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 10:23AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com