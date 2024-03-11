WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk's Return Using GIF of Emotional Fan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

WWE confirmed CM Punk will return to RAW on March 25 in Chicago, despite his torn triceps injury. Drew McIntyre responded with a tweet, humorously welcoming Punk back, using a GIF of a crying fan from Punk's AEW debut.

McIntyre has consistently mocked Punk, referencing his AEW moments and even dedicating his WrestleMania match to him.

