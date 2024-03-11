Muhammad Ali to be Posthumously Honored in 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali is set to be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE has already announced Paul Heyman as a headline name due to Philadelphia's connection with ECW. Additionally, The US Express (Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham) and Bull Nakano have been named.

On Monday, it was revealed through Variety that Muhammad Ali, renowned as one of the boxing world's all-time greats, will be posthumously honored at this year's ceremony.

Ali's interactions with wrestling were notable, including his exhibition match against Antonio Inoki in Tokyo in 1976. His WWE appearances included a challenge against Gorilla Monsoon and a significant role as the special guest referee in the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985, where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T competed against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

Furthermore, Ali made a guest appearance at the WCW Collision in Korea event in 1995. Ali's legacy continued until his passing in 2016, at 74 years old.

The ceremony is scheduled to follow SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center, marking a highlight of WrestleMania weekend.