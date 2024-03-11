Sheamus Vanishes from Social Media Amid WWE Absence

Sheamus has not been seen on WWE programming for a considerable period and recently removed his Twitter account while on break, without explaining why. His behavior on the platform had been enigmatic; last month, he briefly posted "hi" followed by "bye," then fell silent.
The Celtic Warrior has been rumored to be recuperating from a shoulder injury since November. His last television appearance dates back to August 18, 2023, coinciding with Edge’s final WWE match.
⚡ Triple H Guarantees Bad Bunny a Permanent Place in WWE on His 30th Birthday
Bad Bunny marked his 30th birthday yesterday, and Triple H assured him that WWE will always welcome him. On Twitter, he shared: “A mi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 02:41PM
