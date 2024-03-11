WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sheamus Vanishes from Social Media Amid WWE Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Sheamus has not been seen on WWE programming for a considerable period and recently removed his Twitter account while on break, without explaining why. His behavior on the platform had been enigmatic; last month, he briefly posted "hi" followed by "bye," then fell silent.

The Celtic Warrior has been rumored to be recuperating from a shoulder injury since November. His last television appearance dates back to August 18, 2023, coinciding with Edge’s final WWE match.

