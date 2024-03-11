Sheamus Vanishes from Social Media Amid WWE Absence

Sheamus has not been seen on WWE programming for a considerable period and recently removed his Twitter account while on break, without explaining why. His behavior on the platform had been enigmatic; last month, he briefly posted "hi" followed by "bye," then fell silent.

The Celtic Warrior has been rumored to be recuperating from a shoulder injury since November. His last television appearance dates back to August 18, 2023, coinciding with Edge’s final WWE match.