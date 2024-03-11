Triple H Guarantees Bad Bunny a Permanent Place in WWE on His 30th Birthday

Bad Bunny marked his 30th birthday yesterday, and Triple H assured him that WWE will always welcome him. On Twitter, he shared:

“A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you’ll always have a home in @WWE.”

Bad Bunny got a special 30th birthday shout out from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the 2024 Oscars. The Puerto Rican singer and 51-year-old actor got together onstage Sunday at the 96th annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to present the award for Best International Feature Film.