WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Triple H Guarantees Bad Bunny a Permanent Place in WWE on His 30th Birthday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Triple H Guarantees Bad Bunny a Permanent Place in WWE on His 30th Birthday

Bad Bunny marked his 30th birthday yesterday, and Triple H assured him that WWE will always welcome him. On Twitter, he shared:

“A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you’ll always have a home in @WWE.”

Bad Bunny got a special 30th birthday shout out from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the 2024 Oscars. The Puerto Rican singer and 51-year-old actor got together onstage Sunday at the 96th annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to present the award for Best International Feature Film.

The Rock and Bad Bunny Team Up at Oscars

The Rock and Bad Bunny, although they have not yet encountered each other in a WWE setting, recently joined forces at the 2024 Academy Award [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 09:26AM


Tags: #wwe #bad bunny #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86567/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π