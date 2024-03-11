The Rock and Bad Bunny Team Up at Oscars

The Rock and Bad Bunny, although they have not yet encountered each other in a WWE setting, recently joined forces at the 2024 Academy Awards to present the award for Best International Film. The duo, consisting of the wrestling legend known as The Great One and the hip-hop sensation who occasionally participates in WWE events, made their appearance at the ceremony held on Sunday. They presented the prestigious accolade to "The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer, representing Germany.

Meanwhile, The Rock is scheduled to team up with Roman Reigns for a tag team bout against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the first night of WrestleMania 40. There has yet to be an announcement regarding Bad Bunny's next WWE appearance.

Bad Bunny & The Rock presenting “International Feature Film” category at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/9AHpr2qca4 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) March 11, 2024