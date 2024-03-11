WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Goes Nude In Daring Skit at 2024 Oscars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

John Cena left the audience at the 2024 Academy Awards in disbelief as he presented the award for Best Costume Design without any clothes on.

Introduced by ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel during a comedic segment before the award presentation, the star of "Blockers" and ex-wrestler made a memorable entrance. Kimmel set the stage by recalling the incident 50 years prior, at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, when a streaker famously disrupted the event.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” Kimmel asked, while behind him, Cena peeked out from behind the set dressing.

Watch what happened below:


